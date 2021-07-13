- Massachusetts AG Maura Healey sued national truck rental company Penske Leasing and Rental Company, LP and six of its inspectors (collectively "Penske") over allegations that it allegedly issued fraudulent passing inspection certificates to some of its vehicles in violation of the Massachusetts Clean Air Act and regulations governing its Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, the Massachusetts Inspection and Maintenance Act, and the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act.
- According to the AG's office, Penske allegedly failed to properly conduct 189 safety and emissions inspections on trucks that it rents and leases for commercial use. Its inspectors allegedly failed to fully inspect the trucks before certifying that they were safe to operate and use for commercial purposes.
- The complaint seeks injunctive relief, civil money penalties, and attorneys' fees and costs.
