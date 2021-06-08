ARTICLE

According to an American Banker report, two senior CFPB officials, Bryan Schneider and Peggy Twohig, will be leaving the Bureau in the coming weeks.

Mr. Schneider has been serving as Associate Director of Supervision, Enforcement and Fair Lending. He was named to the position by former Director Kraninger.

Ms. Twohig has been serving as Assistant Director of Supervision Policy and Strategy. She joined the Bureau while it was being stood up following its creation by the Dodd-Frank Act.

