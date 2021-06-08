United States:
Two Senior Officials Reported To Be Leaving CFPB
08 June 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
According to an American Banker report, two senior CFPB
officials, Bryan Schneider and Peggy Twohig, will be leaving the
Bureau in the coming weeks.
Mr. Schneider has been serving as Associate Director of
Supervision, Enforcement and Fair Lending. He was named to
the position by former Director Kraninger.
Ms. Twohig has been serving as Assistant Director of Supervision
Policy and Strategy. She joined the Bureau while it was being
stood up following its creation by the Dodd-Frank Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
5 Dumb Things That Get FTC Attention
Kronenberger Rosenfeld
The worst nightmare for an affiliate marketer is to wake up in the morning and discover that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shut down your business, raided your offices...
CFPB Targets Payment Processors
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Washington, D.C. (May 25, 2021) - On March 3, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or Bureau) filed a lawsuit that has significant implications for the payment processing industry.