As the Colorado Attorney General, Phil Weiser has made consumer protection a priority. Mr. Weiser has focused much of his efforts on robocalls, data privacy and security, student loans, GAP insurance, and increased enforcement of Colorado consumer protection and antitrust laws.

Matt Morr, of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, will interview Mr. Weiser about consumer protection, how the pandemic and the Biden administration has impacted his focus, and what he plans to do in the future.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 1:00 - 1:30 PM MT (3:00 - 3:30 PM ET)

