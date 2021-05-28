United States:
A Conversation With Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser
28 May 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
As the Colorado Attorney General, Phil Weiser has made consumer
protection a priority. Mr. Weiser has focused much of his efforts
on robocalls, data privacy and security, student loans, GAP
insurance, and increased enforcement of Colorado consumer
protection and antitrust laws.
Matt Morr, of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services
Group, will interview Mr. Weiser about consumer protection, how the
pandemic and the Biden administration has impacted his focus, and
what he plans to do in the future.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 1:00 - 1:30 PM MT (3:00 - 3:30 PM
ET)
