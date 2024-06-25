The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
In this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod," Senior
Partner Jay Dahlin, Associate Caroline Lowenberg, and guest
attorney Jason Pica delve into divorce from the child's
perspective. Tune in as they explain how child custody is
determined in family court, discuss the impact of this process on
children, and explore creative solutions to mitigate the fallout
from a custody fight.
