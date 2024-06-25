ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Divorce From A Child's Perspective (Podcast)

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

Contributor

In this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod," Senior Partner Jay Dahlin, Associate Caroline Lowenberg, and guest attorney Jason Pica delve into divorce from the child's perspective. Tune in as they explain how child custody is determined in family court, discuss the impact of this process on children, and explore creative solutions to mitigate the fallout from a custody fight.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jay Dahlin
