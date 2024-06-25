self

In this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod," Senior Partner Jay Dahlin, Associate Caroline Lowenberg, and guest attorney Jason Pica delve into divorce from the child's perspective. Tune in as they explain how child custody is determined in family court, discuss the impact of this process on children, and explore creative solutions to mitigate the fallout from a custody fight.

