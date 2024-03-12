Discover the ins and outs of premarital agreements in our latest podcast episode. Join Dickinson Wright's Family Law attorneys Leonce Richard and Marlene Pontrelli as they delve into the financial intricacies of these contracts, emphasizing their role in fortifying marital bonds and preventing disputes. From the legally enforceable nature of premarital agreements to their recognition in all 50 states, this episode unveils key insights for anyone navigating the financial landscape of marriage.

Noteworthy quotes from this episode include:

"Marriage is the single biggest financial decision you will ever make."

"One of the biggest causes of divorce is disputes over money and how to handle finances."

"A badly drafted premarital agreement is often worse than having no premarital agreement at all."

