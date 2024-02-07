self

On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod," Senior Partner Jay Dahlin and Partner Jacqueline Stephens Breisch discuss the complex and emotional aspects of divorce proceedings involving children with special needs. They explore the unique challenges faced by parents, legal considerations, and expert advice on ensuring the best outcomes for these vulnerable children during a difficult time. Tune in as they share insightful stories, practical tips, and personal experiences that shed light on this important topic.