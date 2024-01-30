As the calendar flips to January, a peculiar phenomenon takes hold in the world of divorce: "Divorce Month." This unique trend sees a surge in divorce inquiries and filings following the holiday season, catching many by surprise. From a divorce attorney's perspective, it's a time when couples decide to part ways, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives. Let's explore the financial preparation, emotional navigation, and the profound impact divorce may have on families with children.

Financial Preparation:

The decision to divorce is not one taken lightly, and it's often accompanied by numerous financial considerations. As a divorce attorney, I've witnessed clients who've spent months or even years preparing for this moment. If you find yourself contemplating divorce during "Divorce Month" or any other time of the year, consider the following financial preparations:

Gather Financial Documents: Start by collecting financial documents such as tax returns, bank statements, investment portfolios, and all other documents relating to your assets and liabilities. Having a clear picture of your financial situation is essential.

Consult with a Divorce Attorney: Schedule an appointment with an attorney to understand the financial implications of divorce and help you set realistic expectations, manage conflicts, and provide insights into what to expect throughout the process.

Consult a Financial Advisor: Reach out to a financial advisor who specializes in divorce cases. They can help you understand the long-term financial implications of various settlement options.

Plan for the Future: Create a post-divorce budget that reflects your new financial reality. This will help you set realistic expectations and plan accordingly.

Protect Your Credit: Ensure that your credit is in good shape and consider establishing independent credit if necessary. Protecting your creditworthiness is crucial during and after divorce.

Emotional Compass During "Divorce Month":

The emotional aspects of divorce can be overwhelming, especially coming off of the already emotionally charged holiday season. Consulting and working with a therapist will prove invaluable as you deal with the emotional rollercoaster of divorce.

An experienced divorce attorney will be able to help you navigate the legal process, which might also feel like a roller coaster at times, ensuring you understand your rights and obligations. Mediation or collaborative divorce may be less adversarial options to consider, reducing stress and acrimony.

The Impact on Children:

For couples with children, "Divorce Month" can be particularly challenging. It's essential to prioritize their well-being throughout the process:

Co-Parenting Plans: Collaborate with your soon-to-be-ex-spouse to create a co-parenting plan that prioritizes your children's needs. Consistency and open communication are key.

Professional Guidance: Consider involving a child psychologist or therapist to help your children navigate the emotional impact of divorce.

Reassurance: Let your children know that they are loved, and the divorce is not their fault. Maintain routines and provide a stable environment whenever possible. While not always easy, modeling healthy communication and cooperative behavior with your spouse, will help your children maintain their relationships with both parents, as well as their friends, teachers, coaches and the like.

"Divorce Month" is a notable phenomenon, reminding us that life changes can occur at any time. If you're contemplating divorce, careful financial preparation, emotional support, and child-focused planning are essential. As a divorce attorney, my role is to guide my clients through this challenging process, ensuring their rights and interests are protected as they embrace a new beginning. Remember, you are not alone in this, and with the right support, you can navigate the path ahead with confidence and resilience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.