In this episode, Jay Dahlin sits down withTami Wollensak, a Certified Divorce Lending Professional, (CDLP®) and divorce mortgage planner, and Jason Sposeep, Senior Partner with Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, to discuss the complex world of divorce and property division.

The conversation delves into the emotional and financial aspects of deciding who gets the marital home. Listeners will gain valuable insights and hear real-life stories and practical tips to help you make the right choices during this challenging time. Whether you're going through a divorce or simply curious about the aspects involved, tune in for guidance and support on this critical aspect of untangling your life.

