Tips For Dividing Back-To-School Duties After A Divorce
26 October 2023
Davis Malm & D’Agostine
Zoë Martin and CiCi Van Tine's article, "Tips for
Dividing Back-To-School Duties After a Divorce," was published
by CafeMom. In the article, Zoë and CiCi highlight
the challenges presented while co-parenting during a school year
and suggest ways to ease the transition and set both parents, along
with their children, up for success.
Read the article in CafeMom.
