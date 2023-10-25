In this captivating episode, Jay Dahlin leads a deep and insightful conversation with two distinguished experts in their respective fields. Dr. Lorna London, a seasoned licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience, and Claudia Gallo, an accomplished partner with Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, come together to shed light on the intricate art of identifying falsehoods and deception within the complex realm of divorce proceedings.
Throughout the episode, they offer their unique perspectives, drawn from their extensive backgrounds, to help you navigate the often murky waters of divorce proceedings. Dr. London, with her wealth of psychological expertise, provides invaluable insights into the human psyche, revealing the subtle cues and behaviors that may indicate dishonesty during this emotionally charged process.
Meanwhile, Claudia Gallo brings her extensive knowledge of family law and divorce proceedings to the discussion. As a partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, she has encountered a wide range of cases and can offer expert guidance on the legal aspects of identifying deceit and dishonesty. Her perspective serves as a crucial complement to Dr. London's insights, providing a comprehensive view of the topic.
Together, Jay, Claudia, and Dr. London explore the nuances of detecting lies, uncovering the art of reading between the lines, and understanding the legal implications of dishonesty in divorce cases.
