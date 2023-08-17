ARTICLE

Ozempic, Wegovy and other branded versions of a class of weight loss drugs that contain Semiglutide (a drug previously used for diabetes treatment) are all over the news. So much so that "Ozempic Face"—the nomenclature given to the tell tale signs of the usage of these drugs for rapid weight loss, has become rampant and many are referring to these drugs as bariatric surgery, without the surgery. For some, lurking behind the newly svelte appearance of a person that has experienced rapid and significant weight loss—is the very really marital stress that follows.

There have been many studies done on the impact of rapid and/or significant weight loss on marriage. One 2013 study, from North Carolina State University, found that when one partner lost weight, marriages were stressed. The study determined that a spouse's weight loss could make their spouse jealous and more insecure about the marriage. They also found that when a couple's weight loss goals did not align, the dieting partner became frustrated in the marriage.

According to "Bariatric TV"—Eighty to eighty-five percent of patients who were suffering from obesity before or at the time of their marriage, will divorce within two years after their weight-loss surgery. Similar research has been found by the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Florida. Some resources go so as far as to label divorce associated with weight loss surgery as "Bariatric Divorce." "The complicated role that overall health has within a physical marital relationship is highlighted when one spouse's body goes through such drastic change. With such high self-esteem, it can often feel like a fresh start for that spouse, whereas the spouse that did not receive the surgery can often feel left behind. These two polar extremes of feelings can cause a rift that ends the marriage. While the marriage might be over or heading into rough waters, it's important to remember the change was for the betterment of that spouse's health. The positives of health benefits should not be overshadowed or oversimplified."

Adults who are married and get bariatric surgery are more than twice as likely to get divorced, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health epidemiologists. The study, published in Wolters Kluwer's Annals of Surgery Open, is the first to study divorce among U.S. adults who underwent bariatric surgery, giving patients and doctors concrete data on changes in romantic relationships post-surgery. For couples seeking to protect their marriage post weight-loss, therapy provides an outlet to guide relationships and address the stress on the marriage. The need for support is critical during a time of great change for both spouses.

