Going through a divorce is undoubtedly one of the toughest times in anyone's life. Emotions run high, and it can be challenging to navigate the path forward. It's essential to keep your emotions in check and avoid making decisions that could cause long-term damage or affect your children.

In this blog, we will explore five things you should avoid during a divorce, providing tips on how to remain calm, focused, and maintain your financial stability as you move through this challenging transition. Let's dive in and learn how to handle this difficult phase with grace and resilience.

DON'T Engage or Enrage: It's not always easy to stay calm during a disagreement with your partner, but it's essential to avoid permanent damage. Instead of letting your emotions take over and resorting to physical or verbal abuse, have a response plan that includes cooling down, drawing healthy boundaries, and practicing empathy. This can help you resolve issues while remaining connected.

DON'T Involve the Children: When parents are going through a transition, it is important to remember children should not be involved. Putting them in the middle of a conflict, no matter how big or small, can cause feelings of guilt, anxiety, and confusion. One of your top priorities should be protecting children from feeling they must pick a side between their parents.

DON'T Start New Spending Habits: During this time, being mindful and cautious with your money is important. While no one ever budgets for divorce, this new lifestyle means accounting for new expenses. That doesn't mean you shouldn't spend; but rather, budget accordingly to stay on top of your expenditures. With careful planning, you can ensure your financial future is secure, even after a divorce.

DON'T Quit Your Job: Now is not the time for a career change. Divorce is a turbulent time and other major changes should be avoided, if possible. You don't need to abandon your dreams and goals, but you may need to put them on hold. In the meantime, use this as an opportunity to grow and challenge yourself. When things settle down, your dreams will be waiting for you.

DON'T Post on Social Media: Rather than airing your grievances or sharing too much personal information, consider taking a break from social media. Remember your spouse and their attorney can easily access your social media posts and use your content against you during your divorce proceedings. If you need to vent, contact family and friends, find a support group or qualified therapist, and find healthy outlets for expressing your feelings. Remember, you don't have to face this challenging journey alone!

