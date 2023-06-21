self

Until Death Do Us Pod examines the challenges couples face as they work their way through a failing marriage. Hosted by Schiller DuCanto & Fleck senior partner Jay Dahlin, we will hear from family law attorneys, therapists, divorce coaches, financial experts as well as those who have successfully navigated a divorce.

On this episode, your host Jay sits down with Allison Jayne Ewing, author, psychotherapist and EFT Practitioner, and Anita Ventrelli, Senior Partner with Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, to discuss divorce and dating. The conversation centers around dating during and after a divorce, as well as the emotional healing process following a failed marriage. Allison is the author of the book "Find Love Again: Learn to Date Like a Goddess."

