Q: Amanda, you currently serve as President of the D.C. Academy of Collaborative Professionals. Can you tell us a little bit about that organization?

A: DCACP is a group of professionals trained in the Collaborative Process, an out-of-court conflict resolution process in which the participants focus their efforts on reaching a mutually agreeable resolution. The spouses/partners/parents meet with their "team," which is tailored to meet their unique needs, to make the best decisions for themselves and their family as they move into the next stage of their relationship.

Q: How did you get involved?

A: As soon as I learned about the Collaborative Process, I was intrigued, and started meeting different professionals in the organization, who encouraged me to attend meetings as a guest. After a couple of meetings, I applied to become a member. I joined the Board of DCACP a few years ago, and have really enjoyed being more active in the group.

Q: What are some of the byproducts of your work with this group?

A: I have gotten to know a very impressive group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial professionals. Even if my client is not participating in the Collaborative Process, I always feel like I have a strong network of professionals who can assist and support them. In addition, the educational programs and trainings that DCACP organizes are very interesting and on a wide array of topics, and I always walk away learning at least one thing that will enrich my practice.

Q: How does your involvement intersect with your day to day work?

A: I am a family attorney so a large part of my practice involves divorce, separation, and related issues, and DCACP focuses on utilizing the Collaborative Process for divorce and separation. Even when we are not formally engaged in the Collaborative Process, there are many opportunities to use the tools from the Collaborative toolbox to advance my client's cases and reach resolution without significant court intervention. The Collaborative Process really promotes creative problem-solving, which is beneficial for clients in all stages of their family matters.

Q: What else do you want people to know about the D.C. Academy of Collaborative Professionals?

A: DCACP offers valuable resources to people looking for a different way to resolve their disputes. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Collaborative Process should feel free to visit our website, reach out to me with questions or be my guest at one of our wonderful educational programs.

