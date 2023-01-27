ARTICLE

Until Death Do Us Pod examines the challenges couples face as they work their way through a failing marriage. Hosted by Schiller DuCanto & Fleck senior partner Jay Dahlin, we will hear from family law attorneys, therapists, divorce coaches, financial experts as well as those who have successfully navigated a divorce.

On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod," your host Jay Dahlin sits down with Patrick Ryan, Partner with Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, and Evan Whitfield, Vice President of Equity, Alumni Relations, and Engagement with Chicago Fire FC, to discuss the unique issues, stereotypes, privacy concerns, financial complexities, and considerations to take into account regarding high profile divorce cases involving celebrities and athletes.

