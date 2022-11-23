self

Until Death Do Us Pod examines the challenges couples face as they work their way through a failing marriage. Hosted by Schiller DuCanto & Fleck senior partner Jay Dahlin, we will hear from family law attorneys, therapists, divorce coaches, financial experts as well as those who have successfully navigated a divorce.

On this episode, your host Jay Dahlin will be talking about how best to maintain your sanity through an already hectic holiday season, which traditions you may want to retire, and which ones you may want to keep after a divorce has been completed. The discussion will also address how to make sure your own marital discord does not negatively affect your children's future memories of the holidays.

Featuring guest speakers Kara Francis, Divorce Coach with Kara Francis Divorce Coaching, and Dr. Hollie Sobel, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist with Psychological Assessment, Consultation & Treatment (PACT).

