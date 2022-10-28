ARTICLE

Divorce isn't just a legal process. It's also a financial and emotional upheaval that generally results in lifechanging circumstances for everyone involved. For highly successful people and their families, the stresses and risks of divorce are compounded by the complexities of wealth management, the demands of running a business, and the importance of maintaining a public image. At Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, we have the depth of skills and experience needed to deftly handle these needs with offices in Chicago, Lake Forest, and Wheaton.

Since 1981, Schiller DuCanto & Fleck has been at the forefront of handling the unique family law needs of high net worth individuals. To deliver the best outcomes for our clients, we apply the firm's collective legal and financial skills to every aspect of their case. As a result, our clients benefit from unmatched levels of preparation, analysis, and execution. We pride ourselves on this client-centered focus, and we prioritize responsiveness, communication, discretion, and compassion in everything we do.

Above and Beyond

We're not intimidated or overwhelmed by intricate financial situations. Everyone at our firm— from associate attorneys to senior partners—is trained to understand the sophisticated financial structures used by entrepreneurs, investors, professional athletes, and high-level executives. Thanks to this shared foundation of knowledge, we're able to offer our clients quality financial guidance and outcomes throughout their case.

We provide our clients with more than just exceptional representation in both the courtroom and in the conference room. While we are fully prepared to take our clients' conflicts into the courtroom, we also understand the value of emotional intelligence, empathy, and compassion. Obtaining optimal results for our clients—from child custody agreements to spousal support— requires a willingness to negotiate and an ability to find common ground.

Reaching an acceptable agreement is often the best outcome in family law, as it allows both sides to avoid the pain, stress, and expense of litigation. More importantly, we've found that thoughtful negotiations can prevent years of future animosity. Even in the most contentious cases, strong ethics and basic civility are essential to achieving lasting results.

Our approach to family law works, and we work to instill this philosophy in all our lawyers and staff from day one. Our reputation with our peers, colleagues, and the judiciary attests to the strength of our culture and our mission. Our culture of success is one of the many reasons that Schiller DuCanto & Fleck is one of Chicago's most respected family law firms.

Originally published by Fortune & Forbes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.