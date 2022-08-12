ARTICLE

A statement from Pryor Cashman Partner Judith Poller, representing former model Jerry Hall, and the lawyer for media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced that the pair's divorce was finalized.

The statement said, “Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future,” according to Business Insider and other news outlets.

Judy, who is a prominent matrimonial attorney and co-chairs Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group, and Partner Elizabeth Warner, who is a member of the firm's Family Law, Litigation, and Private Client Groups, represented Hall in the divorce proceeding, which began in June 2022.

