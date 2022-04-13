Judy Poller, co-chair of the firm's Family Law practice, was interviewed by Reuters in connection with the highly-publicized divorce and libel lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In the interview, which was picked by by numerous outlets. Poller noted that if Depp were her client, she'd likely suggest he not pursue the libel case in which Depp is suing for $50 million.

"You subject yourself to cross-examination, your whole life becomes part of this. I don't know that I would say go ahead and do it. I don't see what the end result is here. I think this is a tough road and I think it could hurt him even further."

Additional coverage of the interview is available here.

