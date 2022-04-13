United States:
Poller Discusses Depp Divorce With Reuters
13 April 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Judy Poller, co-chair of the firm's Family Law practice, was
interviewed by Reuters in connection with the highly-publicized
divorce and libel lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber
Heard. In the interview, which was picked by by numerous outlets.
Poller noted that if Depp were her client, she'd likely suggest
he not pursue the libel case in which Depp is suing for $50
million.
"You subject yourself to cross-examination, your whole
life becomes part of this. I don't know that I would say go
ahead and do it. I don't see what the end result is
here. I think this is a tough road and I
think it could hurt him even further."
Additional coverage of the interview is available here.
