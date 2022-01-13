Partner Judy Poller, co-chair Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group and Executive Committee Member, has been highlighted by Spear's 500, which named Poller on its Top Recommended US Family Lawyers list for 2022.

The new edition of Spear's Magazine is an indispensable guide to the top private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and service providers for high net worth individuals.



The following is an excerpt from Judy Poller's profile in the publication:

'Privacy is a huge concern to celebrity clients,' [Poller] notes. 'People are so interested in their lives, and the fact that they are going through a divorce only makes them more interesting. I do my best to make sure that their divorce doesn't play out in the press.'

