Foley Pride Month Program Lights The Way To Becoming A Better Ally

In honor of Pride Month, Foley & Lardner welcomed back PFLAG National for a virtual workshop titled "Going Beyond the Binary to Become a Better Ally" on June 26 led by PFLAG Learning & Inclusion Manager Mackenzie Harte (they/them).

Partner Jack Lord (he/him) senior chair of Foley's LGTBQIA & Allies Affinity Group, kicked off the session by sharing his personal story of coming out to his family in the early 1990s. He recounted the initial challenges his parents faced in understanding gay issues, and how PFLAG became an important part of their journey towards acceptance and allyship. "Even though we are different, we are worthy of dignity and love," Lord said, noting that individuals who identify as transgender and non-binary especially need our support in this moment.

Harte reinforced Lord's message of openness and inclusion, encouraging attendees to approach the workshop as a safe space for learning and exercise kindness in navigating differing perspectives. Harte was joined by PFLAG Learning & Inclusion Associate Alex Hart (he/him), who facilitated an interactive Q&A throughout the session.

The program began with a discussion of the complexities of gender identity, distinguishing between sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Harte passionately urged attendees to challenge biases and stereotypes they encounter to help promote a societal embrace of gender diversity and authenticity.

The significance of pronouns was another focal point, as Harte stressed the importance of introducing yourself with your own pronouns and correcting mistakes you may make with others, and highlighted global efforts aimed at fostering inclusivity and respect for gender diversity worldwide. "Respecting someone's pronouns is a fundamental aspect of affirming their identity," Harte said, urging allies to champion inclusive practices.

Bringing the conversation to the workplace, Harte advised attendees to be sensitive to the issues that employees who are transgender or nonbinary may face and noted the responsibility that people managers have in creating a safe, inclusive environment.

"Be extra mindful, make sure your language is as inclusive as possible, and don't let it slide when someone speaks or behaves in a harmful way."

In closing, Harte addressed sobering gaps in protections and services for transgender and non-binary individuals, spotlighting issues such as violence and online harassment that persist within the community. They called upon attendees to become active allies, advocating for change and creating safe environments where everyone can thrive authentically through these practical steps:

Respect name and gender pronouns.

Take advantage of teaching moments.

Model good behavior and interrupt unkindness.

Vocalize and visualize inclusion.

Do not tolerate outing.

This program was presented by Foley's LGBTQIA+ Affinity Group.

