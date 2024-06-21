On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman speaks with Jay Jones, the first transgender student body president of Howard University, and the first transwoman to serve as student body president at any Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across the country.

The discussion highlights Jay's upbringing in North Carolina and Texas and what it was like moving from this type of environment to Washington, D.C once she enrolled in Howard University. Jay discusses what it was like starting out at Howard University and how she felt welcomed and embraced immediately. Jay shares her story about being elected as Vice President and how impactful of a moment this was for her. As Howard's first trans student body president, Jay talks about the changes she has made to university policy already and the changes she hopes to make in her final year.

Jay shares powerful insights on how to make those around you feel welcomed and accepted. The episode wraps up with Jay detailing how she plans on making sure her work makes the university a better place than she found it, stating "I don't want you to remember who I was, I would rather you remember what I did."

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

