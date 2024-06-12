Dimensions Of Diversity: Balancing Hard Work And Self-Care: A Conversation With Jarah Doosé (Podcast)

Jarah Doosé is a government relations advisor at Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, and on this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Jarah details her role as a lobbyist where she acts as a liaison between clients and the government to help secure funding and policy changes. During the discussion, she talked about how she established a fund for Black and minority developers to invest in disenfranchised communities while pointing to a personal experience that changed her definition of success.

Lloyd and Jarah highlight the need for a more flexible and supportive workplace to recruit and retain top talent. The episode concludes with advice for those struggling with self-care, while encouraging them to seek out resources and understand that taking care of oneself is not selfish but necessary.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.