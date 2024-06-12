Dimensions Of Diversity: Balancing Hard Work And Self-Care: A Conversation With Jarah Doosé (Podcast)

Jarah Doosé is a government relations advisor at Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, and on this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Jarah details her role as a lobbyist where she acts as a liaison between clients and the government to help secure funding and policy changes. During the discussion, she talked about how she established a fund for Black and minority developers to invest in disenfranchised communities while pointing to a personal experience that changed her definition of success.
Lloyd and Jarah highlight the need for a more flexible and supportive workplace to recruit and retain top talent. The episode concludes with advice for those struggling with self-care, while encouraging them to seek out resources and understand that taking care of oneself is not selfish but necessary.
You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.
Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.
