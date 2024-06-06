Honoring Heritage: The Power Of Pronunciation In Asian American Culture (Video)

In a world where names are an essential part of one's identity, mispronunciation can often lead to feelings of invisibility. In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney recently hosted an engaging panel discussion on the importance of name pronunciation, within the context of Asian American culture and heritage. This event explored the significance of correctly pronouncing names and its role in fostering inclusivity and respect in both personal and professional spheres.



Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the program featured, Yaqi Wo, Global Product Manager, PPG, and Minji Kim, Associate, Buchanan. Opening remarks were provided by Victoria Bechtold Kush, Shareholder, Buchanan.

View the recording here or below.

