We are pleased to share with you the latest issue of Kramer Levin Alumni News. In this issue, you'll hear about some recent cultural observances the firm celebrated, meet two new laterals and learn of one retirement, read updates on recent firm events and recognitions, and be introduced to our 2024 Racial Justice Initiative Scholars! We hope you enjoy the newsletter.

Click here to read Alumni News: Spring 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.