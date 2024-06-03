ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Finding Community Through The Leadership Council On Legal Diversity (Podcast)

In continued celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
In continued celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Littler shareholder Alyesha Asghar speaks with associates Alan Persaud and Grace Waddell about their experience in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's Pathfinders Program and the inclusive community of legal professionals they joined by participating.

Littler Inclusion, Equity & Diversity · 168 - Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Finding Community Through the LCLD

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

