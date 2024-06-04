On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman chats with Robert Grey, President of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity is an organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who have pledged their commitment to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession.

During the episode, Robert talks about his journey from being a student at Virginia Commonwealth University to later teaching at the very same university. The conversation shifts to the importance of diversity in the legal profession and leadership development. Later, Lloyd and Robert discuss the importance of mentorship and sponsorship. Robert highlights how LCLD began a national mentoring program for students from diverse backgrounds that grew from 40 interns a year to more than a thousand per year. The episode concludes as Robert talks about the future of LCLD as he expects to build a collation between the established leaders of the legal profession and future talent.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

