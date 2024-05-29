ARTICLE
29 May 2024

The Future Of Affirmative Action (Podcast)

FR
Franczek

Contributor

Franczek logo
Explore
Join Franczek Attorneys Jenny Lee and Mike Warner for a focused discussion delving into the implications of the Supreme Court decision Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Jenny Lee
Photo of Michael Warner, Jr.
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join Franczek Attorneys Jenny Lee and Mike Warner for a focused discussion delving into the implications of the Supreme Court decision Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College. We will analyze the ruling's impact on affirmative action policies in higher education and discuss its broader ramifications for diversity and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jenny Lee
Jenny Lee
Photo of Michael Warner, Jr.
Michael Warner, Jr.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More