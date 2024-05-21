In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Samantha Jallah, JD, MBA, and Master Certified Professional Life Coach at Radical Bench. Radical Bench provides attorney development and retention services to prepare lawyers for the business of law and equip them with strategies and tools for excelling in the legal field and in life.

The podcast begins as Samantha shares her personal story and the inspiration behind Radical Bench. The pair discussed the importance of investing in professional development for diversity and inclusion, while highlighting the need for tailored development paths and coaching. They chat about the differences between mentors and sponsors, and the challenges of transforming mentors into sponsors. Finally, the podcast concludes as the duo highlights the value of mentorship in navigating new professional environments and finding the right mentor.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.