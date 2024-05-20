Honoring Bravery, Advancing Rights

Chicago's LGBTQ+ Bar Association is one of the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ bar associations in the country. It was founded in 1987, when things were very different for LGBTQ+ people...

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

LAGBAC — Chicago's LGBTQ+ Bar Association is one of the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ bar associations in the country. It was founded in 1987, when things were very different for LGBTQ+ people here in Chicago and around the country.

In March, we lost one of the founders of LAGBAC, retired Cook County Associate Judge Pat Logue. Judge Logue was a true legal visionary and pioneer who secured many monumental legal victories for LGBTQ+ individuals during her career, including leading the legal team in Lawrence v. Texas, which is the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that found sodomy laws unconstitutional.

Although our community has come far in recent decades due to the bravery, skill and dedication of lawyers like Judge Logue, the work continues. Our community and its members are still under attack in many places around the country, particularly our transgender community members. In 2023, 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills became law in states throughout the country, and, currently, approximately 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are pending in state legislatures.

The role of LAGBAC is to help foster and facilitate the leaders who will continue the work of individuals like Judge Logue. We are committed to giving everyone in our community a voice and helping advance our rights wherever they are under attack.

Originally published by Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.