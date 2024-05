ARTICLE 2023 Diversity And Inclusion Year In Review KL Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP More Contributor Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Year in Review

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.