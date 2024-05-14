ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Dimensions Of Diversity: The Effect Of Census Information On Development And Policy With Meeta Anand (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Contributor
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore
On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman speaks with Meeta Anand, Senior Director of Census and Data Equity for the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman speaks with Meeta Anand, Senior Director of Census and Data Equity for the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The discussion highlights how the U.S. government is changing how it categorizes people by their race and ethnicity. This includes new options for the first time since 1977 under the question of "What is your race and/or ethnicity?" New categories include "Middle Eastern or North African" (also known as MENA) and "Hispanic or Latino." Meeta says these changes will achieve more accurate representation of the population as a whole.

Later, Meeta explains how data from the annual American Community Survey is providing local and national leaders with the information they need to develop better programs, greater economic development, improved emergency management, and a deeper focus on local issues and conditions.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Dimensions Of Diversity: The Effect Of Census Information On Development And Policy With Meeta Anand (Podcast)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Contributor
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More