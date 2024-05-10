Date: 24 April 22025
This program includes a fireside chat between partner and former OFCCP Director Craig Leen and Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Director of St. Thomas University's Ethical Leadership Institute Raquel Regalado, both inclusion advocates and parents of daughters with autism, to discuss the following:
- Public policy advances in the areas of autism inclusion and neurodiversity.
- How business and other organizations can be more inclusive of people with autism.
- What is the current state of the law and public policy in relation to accommodations, supports, and caregiving?
- Where public policy is going in this area nationally, at the state level, and locally.
- Reflections by two caregivers of daughters with autism on Autism Acceptance Month.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.