Date: 24 April 22025

WATCH NOW

This program includes a fireside chat between partner and former OFCCP Director Craig Leen and Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Director of St. Thomas University's Ethical Leadership Institute Raquel Regalado, both inclusion advocates and parents of daughters with autism, to discuss the following:

Public policy advances in the areas of autism inclusion and neurodiversity.

How business and other organizations can be more inclusive of people with autism.

What is the current state of the law and public policy in relation to accommodations, supports, and caregiving?

Where public policy is going in this area nationally, at the state level, and locally.

Reflections by two caregivers of daughters with autism on Autism Acceptance Month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.