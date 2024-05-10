Highlighting Women's History Month in March, Buchanan hosted a thought-provoking discussion sharing the challenges and unique pathways to success from women across many industries. This discussion shares the various experiences of women in leadership roles and what steps are needed to develop more inclusive work environments for current employees and future ones.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman talks with Serona Elton, Professor and Director, Music Industry Program at University of Miami Frost School of Music; Catherine Garrido, Regional Director (Americas), Global Institute of Sport; and Tansy Jefferies, Principal, International Tax Services, RSM US LLP.

Listen to the Podcast

