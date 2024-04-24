What does it mean to evaluate or reconsider one's identity? For some, the concept has never been in question. For others, what identity means can be more complex.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman chats with Nicole Johnson, educator at Doane Academy in New Jersey. Nicole details her experience of growing up in a biracial family and why she identifies as a Black woman. Nicole shares how she grew up in the 80s and 90s in a Black neighborhood, attending predominately white schools, and how she never had a Black teacher throughout her early education. She explores instances of codeswitching with family and friends while trying to find herself. Nicole then shares her experience as a high school student touring a Historically Black University, what went into her decision to not attend one and her reflections on that choice years later as an adult. The episode concludes with Nicole discussing how, as a teacher, she is preparing students for their next level of education and a future that looks quite different from the one she faced at their age.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

