In recognition of Black History Month, Buchanan hosted a unique program exploring the impact of skin tone bias and discrimination, and how it intersects with various aspects of society.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman sits down with two leaders in African and African American studies to discuss colorism in today's world. Episode guests include Michael R. Fisher Jr., Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of African American and African Studies at The Ohio State University and Stephanie James Harris, Ph.D., Director of Africana Studies at Seton Hall University for an insightful and thought-provoking panel discussion.

Listen to the Podcast

