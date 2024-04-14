This podcast often explores the challenges that people from underrepresented communities face on a daily basis and the obstacles they must overcome in workplaces and society at large. It's important that we continue to bring attention to and celebrate the many organizations providing support and resources to underrepresented practitioners and paving the way for a more diverse legal profession and country.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Dominique Calhoun, managing shareholder of Calhoun Meredith, PLLC, and President of the National Bar Association, which is the oldest and largest Bar association of predominantly Black American attorneys and judges in the United States.

During their conversation, Lloyd and Dominique talk about how the Black experience has evolved and where there is still drastic change needed, what it means to be a Black attorney in 2024, the support and resources the National Bar Association provides to its membership, and what the future looks like for diverse individuals in the legal field and beyond.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

