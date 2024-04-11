Terry Johnson, Corporate & Finance partner in the firm's San Francisco office, co-head of the Capital Markets practice, and the current President of the Bar Association of San Francisco, was recently a guest on the Boardroom Governance podcast for its episode, "Teresa Johnson: On ESG, Boardroom Diversity, and Truth to Power."

In the episode, Terry discussed the book that she co-edited with Brian Israel and Ellen Fleishhacker, "Environmental, Social, Governance: The Professional's Guide to the Law and Practice of ESG" — recently published by the American Bar Association — as well as pressing ESG matters and corporate governance trends. The episode also highlighted Terry's thoughts on the legal challenges to boardroom diversity and the "Truth and Power Distinguished Speaker Series" by the SF Bar Association.

Listen to the full episode.

