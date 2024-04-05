A&M TAGUS' Equity Change Team and Inclusive Diversity program are excited to kick off the latest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative to promote inclusivity and raise awareness about Neurodiversity! A&M recognizes that we all think and process our daily life experiences differently, whether we are considered to be Neurotypical or Neurodivergent. We are proud to celebrate the unique talents and abilities offered by the Neurodivergent community in an effort to create a more Neuroinclusive world!

"Not all great minds think alike."

The rainbow infinity symbol represents Neurodiversity and the endless possibilities for the ways in which our minds develop and function. Consider adding this symbol to your email signature if you would like to show your support for Neurodiversity and Neurodivergent individuals.

What is Neurodiversity?

The term "Neurodiversity" originated in 1998 and celebrates the neurological differences in how our brains function and cause people to experience and engage with the world differently. Neurodiversity represents a social versus medical model of these neurological and behavioral differences which are not considered to be deviations or deficits, and that there is no one correct way to think or behave. Neurodiversity can be thought of as a spectrum with each person identifying with varying degrees of specific Neurodivergent traits.

How does Neurodiversity benefit organizations?

According to a flagship business article regarding Neurodiversity from the Harvard Business Review (2017), 77% of over 300 executives surveyed indicated that Neurodiversity represents a competitive advantage for their organizations, with 64% indicating that Neurodivergent employees have significantly improved their innovation capabilities.

According to JP Morgan, Microsoft, and SAP, neurodivergent employees offer a +90% retention rate when properly managed. In addition, they are 1.7x more likely to be an innovative leader, 1.8x more adaptive to change, and demonstrate out of the box thinking, natural-born problem-solving abilities, and increased loyalty.

According to a recent survey by TextHelp, an assistive technology provider, companies that establish a Neuroinclusive culture have reported:

28% higher revenues

Double net income

30% higher profit margins

"There is a group of people whose unique mind and voice are so well hidden, that they are hidden even from themselves." – Carrie Beckwith-Fellows, Ted Talk (2018)



Who are we talking about when we say "Neurodiversity"?

"Neurodiversity" includes everyone, both Neurodivergent and Neurotypical. Everyone is Neurodiverse.

"Neurodivergent" individuals are those who experience a variety of and often overlapping neurological development conditions, including the following:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) / Asperger's Syndrome

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) / Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) / Variable Attention Stimulus Trait (VATS)

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) / Trauma

Dyslexia

Dyspraxia / Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD)

Dyscalculia

Synesthesia

Please note that Neurodivergence is completely independent from an individual's intellectual level, aptitude, cognitive abilities, or knowledge base. An individual's cognitive profile can vary in the same manner as eye or hair color, right-handed vs. left-handed, or Neurodivergent vs. Neurotypical. Neurodivergent individuals often experience other mental health-related comorbidities, such as anxiety and depression.

"Neurotypical" individuals are those that do not experience these conditions and are often considered to represent the "norm" or "typical" neurological functioning.



What are some common Neurodivergent characteristics?

Extreme sensitivity to light, sound, textures, odors, etc.

Difficulties with planning, executing, organizing, and emotional regulation

Social difficulties – not knowing how to enter or exit a conversation, communicating "too much"

Preference for routine, structure, and organization

Difficulties adjusting to unexpected change

Delayed mental processing (not an intellectual disability)

Unique and creative problem-solving approaches

Require time to mentally, physically and/or emotionally "recharge"

Intense experience of emotions

Well-known Neurodivergent individuals

From some of the greatest minds in history like Albert Einstein, to tech giants like Bill Gates, and activists striving to change the world like Greta Thunberg, there are leaders across the globe whose neurodiversity has not impaired their abilities. In many cases, it may have helped them to not just succeed, but excel!

What are some advantages of Neurodivergent employees?

Heightened creativity, unique perspectives and problem-solving capabilities

Periods of hyperfocus that allow for extended periods of high-quality work

Loyalty, honesty and integrity

Attention to detail

Impressive levels of expertise

Tenacity and resilience

Accepting of differences / empathy

What are examples of typical Neurodivergent workplace modifications?

Assigned desk seating for those who require special accommodations (lighting, quiet place, standing desk etc.)

Extra flexibility around work arrangements (breaks as needed; flexible timing for appointments; WFH)

Extra support from your team/A&M enabling individual to work efficiently (reallocation of work to colleagues if feels overwhelmed; setting individual deadlines; mentoring support; technology and apps)

What are some examples of "ABLEISM", or the discrimination and social prejudice against the Neurodivergent and the belief that "typical" abilities are superior?

Belief that Neurodivergent people require 'fixing' and defining them by their "condition".

Invalidating and minimizing comments about how "We are all on some sort of spectrum."

Downplaying and invalidating someone's personal challenges because "you have experienced something similar".

Acting if Neurodivergent people need to be "rescued" or "saved".

Making jokes about a person's differences.

Glorifying any achievement by a Neurodivergent person as something heroic.

Saying that someone "doesn't look Neurodivergent" or questioning their use of workplace modifications.

Asking invasive medical questions or questioning the validity of someone's diagnosis, whether self- or formally diagnosed.

We are committed to a workplace and work-related setting outside the workplace that is free of discrimination, harassment or intimidation of any kind. In line with this policy, any harassment, bullying, or prejudice against Neurodivergent will not be tolerated.

"It is not a cure for autism that we need. If anything, we need a cure for ignorance and intolerance." – Elisabeth Wiklander, TedTalk (2017)



What are some common misconceptions about Neurodiversity?

MYTH – Neurodivergent individuals are less productive than their peers.

FACT – Neurodivergent individuals often can hyperfocus and complete days' worth of quality work in just a few hours.

MYTH – Neurodivergent individuals are poor communicators or anti-social.

FACT – Neurodivergent individuals often communicate very well but in ways that differ from their peers. They often enjoy talking about subjects that are important to them and crave human connection, although they may struggle to understand how to enter a conversation, but it does not necessarily mean that they do not want to.

MYTH – Neurodivergent people should be accommodated in ways that make them function more similarly to their neurotypical peers.

FACT – If properly identified and supported, the differences of Neurodivergent individuals can unlock new levels of creativity and growth.

MYTH – Neurodiversity negatively affects intelligence.

FACT – Neurodivergent individuals can be highly intelligent and are not "less than" their Neurotypical peers.

Different, Not Less!

Suggested Reading

'Radical Belonging' by Lindo Bacon

'Inclusive Growth' by Toby Mildon

'Reimagine Inclusion: Debunking 13 Myths to Transform Your Workplace' by Mita Mallick

'Equity' by Minal Bopaiah

'The ADHD Effect on Marriage' by Melissa Orlov

'Delivered from Distraction' by Edward M Hallowell and John J Ratey (for info on ADHD)

'Depressive Illness: The Curse of the Strong' by Dr Tim Cantopher

'NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and How to Think Smarter About People Who Think Differently' by Steve Silberman

'The Independent Woman's Handbook for Super Safe Living on the Autistic Spectrum' by Robyn Steward (for women early in their late teens/twenties)

'Unmasking Autism: The Power of Embracing Our Hidden Neurodiversity' by Dr Devon Price

'The Neurodiversity Edge" by Maureen Dunne

Originally Published 29 March 2024

