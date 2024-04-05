In honor of Women's History Month, we recently hosted a program exploring crucial themes shaping the narrative for women in various industries. The event aimed to empower professionals with a comprehensive understanding of some of the unique experiences of women in leadership, fostering inclusive workplaces for current and future generations of leaders.

Drawing inspiration from the personal and professional journeys shared by leaders in the sports, music, and tax industries, attendees acquired practical strategies for fostering a culture of mentorship and support and promoting inclusive language and practices within professional settings.

Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the program featured, Serona Elton, Professor and Director, Music Industry Program at University of Miami Frost School of Music, Catherine Garrido, Regional Director (Americas), Global Institute of Sport, and Tansy Jefferies, Principal, International Tax Services, RSM US LLP. Opening remarks were provided by Christine Alden, shareholder and N.O.W. co-chair.

View the recording here or below.

