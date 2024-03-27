While much of the focus on inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community happens during Pride Month in June, it's important to recognize and bring attention to the issues impacting the community throughout the year. It's our responsibility to not only be better individually but force those around us to challenge their own biases to become more inclusive as well.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman sits down with a handful of practitioners in the world of LGBTQ+ inclusion to talk about the paths they took and the roads they're forging ahead in this area at their respective organizations. This program was hosted by Buchanan's P.R.I.D.E. Affinity Group, the affinity group supporting our employees who identify as LGBTQ+ and their allies.

Episode guests include Nicholas Bell, Counsel, Labor & Employment at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Brad Bidwell Senior Strategic Digital, Trademark, and Copyright Counsel at Dow Chemical; Maria Running Fisher Jones, Senior Legal Counsel, Manager at Google; and Russell King Senior Counsel, Commercial Litigation at McDonalds. The panel of experts provides valuable insights and actionable recommendations for establishing an inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ employees.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.