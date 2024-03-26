ARTICLE

In the wake of the landmark US Supreme Court decision Students for Fair Admissions, Inc v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, Edward Blum, the founder of Students for Fair Admissions, has started challenging the use of racial classifications and preferences by private corporations. Next on his agenda is minority-focused grant programs. The recent turn to philanthropic organizations advances Blum's three-pronged attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts: first, in higher education, then on corporate diversity and hiring, and now the group is working to chill race-based funding and grantmaking activity.

Partners Ann O'Leary and Marcus Childress and Associate Illyana Green discuss what to expect as philanthropic organizations and grantmaking activities will likely continue to be heavily scrutinized in the lead up to the 2024 US Election.

