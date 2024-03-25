We recently hosted an informative discussion on fostering inclusivity of LGBTQ+ colleagues beyond Pride Month and throughout the year. Drawing from their own personal and professional journeys, our distinguished panel of experts provided valuable insights and actionable recommendations for establishing an inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ employees. Attendees learned how to form affinity groups and maximize involvement, along with guidance on maintaining authenticity and resilience while navigating conservative work environments. Our speakers included: Maria Running Fisher Jones, Senior Legal Counsel, Manager, Google; Brad Bidwell, Senior Strategic Digital, Trademark, and Copyright Counsel, DOW Chemical Company; Russell King, Senior Counsel, Commercial Litigation, McDonalds; and Nick Bell, Counsel, Buchanan. The conversation was moderated by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

View the recording here or below.

