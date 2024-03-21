Elite law firms, investment banks and management consulting firms in the U.S. are known for their grueling hours, low odds of promotion and personnel practices that push out employees who do not advance. While most people begin their careers in these institutions, they leave within several years. These environments can be especially difficult for Black professionals, who exit more quickly and receive far fewer promotions than their white counterparts.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Kevin Woodson, sociologist, attorney, University of Richmond law professor and author of the new book, "The Black Ceiling: How Race Still Matters in the Elite Workplace."

During their conversation, Lloyd and Kevin share their experiences with the so-called "black ceiling," how organizations set visible and invisible barriers for many Black professionals, and why the journey to success as a person of color in the legal industry, while improving, is still an uphill battle for many. Kevin also shares the concept of "racial discomfort," defined as the general unease that many Black professionals have experienced in predominantly white workspaces.

