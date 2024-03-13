In honor of Black History Month, we were pleased to feature Michael R. Fisher Jr., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of African American and African Studies, The Ohio State University and Stephanie James Harris, Ph.D., Director of Africana Studies, Seton Hall University for an insightful and thought-provoking panel discussion. The program aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the impact of skin tone bias and discrimination, and how it intersects with various aspects of our society. Attendees learned about the historical roots and present-day effects of colorism, its impact on educational and professional opportunities, social relationships, media representation, and how colorist attitudes can be dismantled to build a more inclusive society. The conversation was moderated by Lloyd Freeman, the firm's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

View the recording here or below.

