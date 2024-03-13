United States:
Shades Of Identity: Exploring Colorism In The Black Community (Video)
13 March 2024
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
In honor of Black History Month, we were pleased to feature
Michael R. Fisher Jr., Ph.D., Assistant Professor,
Department of African American and African Studies, The Ohio State
University and Stephanie James Harris, Ph.D.,
Director of Africana Studies, Seton Hall University for an
insightful and thought-provoking panel discussion. The program
aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the impact of skin tone
bias and discrimination, and how it intersects with various aspects
of our society. Attendees learned about the historical roots and
present-day effects of colorism, its impact on educational and
professional opportunities, social relationships, media
representation, and how colorist attitudes can be dismantled to
build a more inclusive society. The conversation was moderated by
Lloyd Freeman, the firm's Chief Diversity & Inclusion
Officer.
View the recording here or below.
