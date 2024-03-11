United States:
Celebrating Black History Month: From Litigation To Literature (Podcast)
11 March 2024
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As February comes to a close, we end our celebration of Black
History Month with a podcast featuring Littler attorneys and
authors in honor of this year's theme "African Americans
and the Arts." Littler attorney Karimah Lamar, has a
thought-provoking conversation with fellow Littler attorneys
Michael Wilder and Tiffany Obeng, who share their journey to
becoming published authors and the influence it has had on their
careers.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Understanding 83(b) Elections: A Guide For Holiday Bonuses
Founders Legal
An 83(b) election is a critical tax decision under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, particularly relevant for employees or founders receiving equity with vesting conditions (such as restricted stock) as part of their compensation, including holiday bonuses.
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
A Primer On The Corporate Transparency Act
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
A significant new law, the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), took effect on January 1, 2024. This legislation requires certain businesses to report Beneficial Ownership Information ("BOI")...