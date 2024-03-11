As February comes to a close, we end our celebration of Black History Month with a podcast featuring Littler attorneys and authors in honor of this year's theme "African Americans and the Arts." Littler attorney Karimah Lamar, has a thought-provoking conversation with fellow Littler attorneys Michael Wilder and Tiffany Obeng, who share their journey to becoming published authors and the influence it has had on their careers.



self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.