As a Black attorney, finding support through community can be critical in helping discover opportunities and find guidance in navigating the world as an underrepresented practitioner in the legal field. Today, that support can be found in the National Bar Association, the nation's oldest and largest network of Black American lawyers and judges, with a network of over 67,000 members.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by two local affiliate presidents of the National Bar Association. The first guest is Kristin Johnson, President at the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia and a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor. The Barristers' Association of Philadelphia works to address the professional needs and development of Black lawyers in the City of Philadelphia through programs such as seminars, cultural events and publications. Lloyd also welcomes Roger Johnson, President at the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter National Bar Association and an associate attorney at Hamilton, Miller, & Birthisel.

During their conversation, the trio discuss the career journey of a Black lawyer in America, what resources are available (and still needed) to support Black attorneys, and how individuals and organizations like the National Bar Association and others can get more Black children interested in the legal field.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

