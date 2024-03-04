1. Increased Regulation & Litigation – Given today's DEI climate, businesses will likely require legal counsel to help evaluate and mitigate any potential risks associated with well- intentioned DEI programs or initiatives.



DEI programs are not illegal per se; Title VII has long prohibited policies creating a disparate impact based on race, gender or other protected characteristics.



A legal team focused on helping clients navigate the current DEI climate is a critical corporate tool for 2024.





2. Greater Enforcement of Existing Laws – In 2024, a full range of private employers is likely to be subject to greater scrutiny under laws affecting the employment relationship, including gender pay gaps, discrimination, and disability inclusion.



This may increase litigation risks as well as opportunities to revamp systems which may ultimately benefit the employer, employees, and clients.





3. Expanding Race & Ethnicity Categories – The White House announced in early 2023 proposed revisions of standards for collecting and reporting race and ethnicity data across Federal agencies. An initial proposal includes adding a response category for Middle Eastern and North African, separate and distinct from the "White" category.



Proposed changes are likely to affect EEOC reporting, as well as related DEI programming, in 2024.





4. Increase in AI, Tech & Data Use – As AI, technology, and data continue to garner strength, there may be hidden dangers in using information not vetted for bias.



The World Economic Forum: Four ways AI can be made more inclusive:



Diversity

Transparency

Education

Advocacy





5. Focus on Systemic Changes – Analytics can advance DEI given they offer a holistic view of the systems involved and capture opportunities for change.



"Measuring your diversity initiatives helps to put form, shape, meaning, value, accountability, follow-through, and forward progress into your diversity efforts."

--Minority Corporate Counsel Association

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.