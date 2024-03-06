self

NCCJ Greater Dayton Workplace Diversity Award

In 2013, WilmerHale was awarded the "Greater Dayton Workplace Diversity Award" by the NCCJ (National Conference for Community and Justice) together with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and The Dayton Foundation.

