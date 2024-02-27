Access to the right resources can significantly impact entrepreneurial success. This curated guide is designed to inform and assist Founders by highlighting a variety of government and private sector programs. These initiatives offer financial support, strategic advantages, and unique opportunities to foster growth, innovation, and diversity in the business community.

From venture capital initiatives promoting diversity to economic development efforts aimed at revitalizing communities, this guide explores a comprehensive array of strategies founders can leverage to propel their ventures forward.

Gaingels: Championing Diversity in Venture Capital

Gaingels stands as a prominent investor group committed to fostering diversity, representation, and equity within the venture capital ecosystem. With a focus on delivering above-market returns, Gaingels actively invests in companies dedicated to building diverse and inclusive teams, particularly representing the LGBTQ community and other underrepresented groups.

Key Points of Gaingels' Initiatives:

Learn more about Gaingels' impactful work in venture capital.

Women Who Tech Startup Grants Program

Women Who Tech is at the forefront of closing the funding gap for women-led tech startups globally. Through its Startup Grants Program, Women Who Tech provides equity-free grants to innovative women-led tech startups, supporting them in overcoming the challenges of the tech industry.

Key Points of Women Who Tech Startup Grants Program:

Learn more about the Women Who Tech Startup Grants Program.

Atlanta Startup Growth Loan Program (ASGL)

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced the Atlanta Startup Growth Loan Program (ASGL), a new initiative designed to bolster the growth of local technology startups in Atlanta. This program reflects the city's commitment to nurturing the tech ecosystem and supporting innovative businesses in a dynamic market.

Key Features of the ASGL Program:

For more information on the ASGL program and application details, visit the Invest Atlanta website.

CDFI Fund – Fueling Economic Growth in Distressed Communities

The Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund plays a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and opportunity in some of the most economically distressed communities across the United States. By strategically combining federal funds with private sector capital, the CDFI Fund supports mission-driven financial institutions that adopt a market-based approach to aid economically disadvantaged areas.

Key Aspects of the CDFI Fund:

Learn more about the CDFI Fund and how it can benefit communities.

SDVOSB: Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program

The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Program is a federal initiative designed to empower businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. This program plays a crucial role in ensuring that a significant portion of federal contracting dollars is allocated to these businesses, fostering growth and recognition for their contributions.

Key Features of the SDVOSB Program:

For more information on the SDVOSB program and assistance in the certification process, visit SAM.gov.

Invest Atlanta: Driving Economic Prosperity

Invest Atlanta is the City of Atlanta's official economic development authority. This organization plays a key role in facilitating business growth and fostering comprehensive development strategies that enhance the city's competitiveness. Invest Atlanta focuses on building a strong and equitable city by supporting business growth, housing affordability, and innovation.

Key Programs Offered by Invest Atlanta:

Invest Atlanta's diverse range of programs is designed to support businesses of all sizes. These initiatives aim to stimulate economic growth, encourage innovation, and promote sustainable development across Atlanta. Learn more at InvestAtlanta.com

For more information on how these programs can benefit your business

First-Time Filer Expedited Examination for Patents

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) introduced the First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program (FTEEP) to streamline the patent application process for first-time inventors in the U.S. Non-Provisional Utility Patent Space.

FTEEP Key Points:

Learn more about the FTEEP.

Originally published December 26, 2023

